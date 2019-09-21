Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,220,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,810 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after buying an additional 1,007,490 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,374,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 48,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE AR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.82. 7,363,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,096,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Antero Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.