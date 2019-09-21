Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,145 shares during the quarter. BP Midstream Partners accounts for about 0.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of BP Midstream Partners worth $102,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPMP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,836,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 17.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,888,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,630,000 after buying an additional 1,027,500 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 244.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 594,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 422,031 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after buying an additional 310,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 334.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 212,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 163,781 shares during the last quarter. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE BPMP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.19. 430,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,811. BP Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 122.39% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

