TokenStars (TEAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $91,662.00

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. TokenStars has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $91,662.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenStars token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. Over the last week, TokenStars has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenStars alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TokenStars Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. TokenStars’ official website is tokenstars.com/team . TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenStars’ official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars

TokenStars Token Trading

TokenStars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenStars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenStars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.