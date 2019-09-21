TIG Advisors LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Barnes & Noble by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Barnes & Noble by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble alerts:

NYSE:BKS remained flat at $$6.49 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. Barnes & Noble, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $475.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Barnes & Noble had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Barnes & Noble’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gabelli lowered shares of Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.71 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Barnes & Noble Profile

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.