TIG Advisors LLC Grows Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 130.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,925 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of II-VI worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 10.3% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 214,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in II-VI by 17.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 110,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 6.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IIVI traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. 164,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,707. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. II-VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.27.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.