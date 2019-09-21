Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0014 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. Thore Cash has a market cap of $77,331.00 and $56,468.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00729340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011608 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

