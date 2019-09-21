Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $306,940.00

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $16.89 million and $306,940.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008096 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

