The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Western Union by 26.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Western Union by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in The Western Union by 173.5% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 24,588,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,240 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in The Western Union by 21.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,572,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,327,000 after purchasing an additional 972,600 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Western Union news, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 11,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 35,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $740,484.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,508. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Western Union stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,473,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

