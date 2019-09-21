Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Trimmed by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,892.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $164,682,000 after purchasing an additional 699,981 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 249.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $146,745,000 after buying an additional 468,884 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 54.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $259,925,000 after buying an additional 409,332 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Tesla by 198.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 543,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $106,685,000 after buying an additional 361,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $55,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $3,352,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,415,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,450 shares of company stock worth $6,917,723 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,079,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,659. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.22 and its 200 day moving average is $239.52. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

