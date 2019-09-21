Ternio (TERN) Price Reaches $0.0120 on Major Exchanges

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Ternio has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $12,286.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ternio has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Ternio token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitForex and Stellarport.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ternio

Ternio launched on February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitForex and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

