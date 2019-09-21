Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TDC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.29.

NYSE TDC opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. Teradata has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

