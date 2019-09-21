TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. TenX has a total market capitalization of $19.56 million and $503,106.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TenX has traded up 57.3% against the dollar. One TenX token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Huobi, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00210030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.01225700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018405 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020970 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,956,578 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, COSS, Bithumb, Gate.io, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bit-Z, BitBay, Liqui, Kyber Network, OKEx, Neraex, IDEX, BigONE, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Vebitcoin, Bittrex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

