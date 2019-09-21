TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in Act II Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Act II Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Act II Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Act II Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Act II Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACTTU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,506. Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

