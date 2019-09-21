Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TLSNF stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Telia has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $4.80.

Telia Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

