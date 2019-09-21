Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 101,632 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Telaria were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telaria by 1,814.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Telaria by 955.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telaria by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telaria alerts:

Shares of Telaria stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,095. Telaria Inc has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Telaria Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TLRA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Telaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.