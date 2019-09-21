Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,274 ($16.65).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TED. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ted Baker to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of LON TED traded down GBX 61 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 939 ($12.27). 530,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 940.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,256.34. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of GBX 750 ($9.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,418 ($31.60).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

