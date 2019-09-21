Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group accounts for 3.0% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

In other news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALK stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

