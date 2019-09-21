T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,874,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,425. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC set a $85.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

