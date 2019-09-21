Synereo Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,302.00 (AMP)

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. Synereo has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $17,302.00 worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synereo token can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synereo has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Synereo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00210446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.30 or 0.01221424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010709 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00094179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Synereo Token Profile

AMP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/HyperSpaceApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synereo’s official website is hyperspace.app . Synereo’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synereo’s official message board is medium.com/the-hyperspace-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperSpace, previously Synereo, redefines content publishing and distribution with Blockchain-enabled solutions that efficiently underlie and support a decentralized attention economy.

HyperSpace, a privately held company, was founded in 2014 by Dor Konforty, a leading expert in decentralized organizational principles with over eight years of experience in the crypto/decentralization space. With offices in Tel-Aviv and San Francisco, our multidisciplinary team is comprised of experts in entrepreneurship, software engineering, R&D, marketing, and design – all working together to realize our vision: Creating a new content economy.”

Buying and Selling Synereo

Synereo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN LATOKEN LATOKEN Bittrex Upbit HItBTC Fubt.top (China). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synereo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synereo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synereo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synereo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synereo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.