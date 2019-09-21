Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,848,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,065,000 after buying an additional 4,281,422 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $49,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,618,000 after buying an additional 1,497,768 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,081,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after buying an additional 1,379,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 61.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,664,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,003,000 after buying an additional 1,017,193 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. 7,400,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

