Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 594,230 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,356,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,230 shares during the quarter. Altice USA makes up approximately 3.8% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.52% of Altice USA worth $81,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Altice USA by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Altice USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

In other news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.34. 4,860,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,127. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.75 and a beta of 0.90. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

