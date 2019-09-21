Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys New Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,000. GSX Techedu makes up approximately 0.4% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of GSX Techedu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $6,474,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 432,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,903. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on GSX Techedu from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

