Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYKE. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,125.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,636,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,808,000 after acquiring an additional 307,980 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

