Swap Hits One Day Volume of $223,221.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $562,832.00 and approximately $223,221.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0881 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00209981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.01218482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00094216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020952 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 6,391,391 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.