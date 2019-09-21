Summit Street Capital Management LLC Sells 935 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,986 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. HP comprises 3.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in HP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $396,194,000 after acquiring an additional 313,469 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in HP by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 6,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in HP by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,735 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in HP by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 232,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 16,852 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $350,690.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,690.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 586,987 shares of company stock worth $11,009,736. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 5,508,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,871,898. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

