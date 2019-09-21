Summit Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,759 Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the quarter. Buckle accounts for 2.4% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Buckle in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Buckle by 127.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Buckle by 71.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 6.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Buckle stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 191,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,077. Buckle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Buckle had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Harbols sold 2,500 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

