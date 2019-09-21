StrongHands Trading Up 0.9% This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. StrongHands has a total market cap of $591,479.00 and approximately $2,767.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,080,116,083,983 coins and its circulating supply is 9,319,884,910,528 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, STEX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Graviex, Coindeal and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

