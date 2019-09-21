Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ball by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ball by 10.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ball by 56.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Ball by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Ball by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $767,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 447,742 shares in the company, valued at $35,165,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $675,942.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,087,749.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,688,411. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLL. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.46.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

