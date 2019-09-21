Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 14,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $1,625,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,391,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,512,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.07. 2,079,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $113.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.01.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.