Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 20,044 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,044 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 263,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Benjamin Auyeung sold 22,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $767,428.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. 316,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCO shares. Sidoti decreased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

