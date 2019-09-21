Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 112,500 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,500 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,012. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

