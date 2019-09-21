Sterling Capital Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,006,000 after buying an additional 90,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,690,000 after buying an additional 37,652 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.51. 597,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price objective on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price objective on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 price objective on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price objective on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.