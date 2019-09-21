Sterling Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 369.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,164,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after buying an additional 2,490,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,882,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,038,000 after buying an additional 581,343 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 110.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,056,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after buying an additional 554,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,305,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,878,000 after buying an additional 423,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $21,503,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. 18,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,448. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.13. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

