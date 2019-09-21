Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $440,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 83,620 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 59,345 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in HSBC by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in HSBC by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. 2,639,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,580. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). HSBC had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

