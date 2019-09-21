Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centene by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,536,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Centene by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,704,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Centene by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,884 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Centene by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,130,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Centene by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,827,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,168 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other news, Director Jessica L. Blume purchased 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.77. 133,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

