Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $541,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.32. 391,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,085. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $165.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.47.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4507 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

