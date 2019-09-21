Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 403.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 506,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $54.41.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAM. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

