Sterling Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 829,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 525,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,408,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,249,000 after purchasing an additional 271,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,330,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,901,000 after purchasing an additional 238,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,036,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Sealed Air stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Sealed Air Corp has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.