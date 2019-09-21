Sterling Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth about $9,287,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth about $933,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth about $3,900,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

ROG traded down $4.54 on Friday, reaching $141.47. The company had a trading volume of 239,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,537. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.42. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.52. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.