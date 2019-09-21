Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,359 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,118,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,237,437,000 after purchasing an additional 178,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,287.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 80,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,869. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $130.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

