Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,211 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Longbow Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $19,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,873. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.