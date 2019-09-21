Status Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, IDAX, Binance and DragonEX. During the last week, Status has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $53.10 million and approximately $25.30 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00209949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.01225982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00094347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018302 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020983 BTC.

About Status

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Huobi, Bittrex, DEx.top, BigONE, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Upbit, LATOKEN, ABCC, Radar Relay, OKEx, Binance, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Ovis, ChaoEX, IDAX, CoinTiger, Neraex, OTCBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Livecoin, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Liqui, Poloniex, Kucoin, OOOBTC, DDEX, GOPAX, ZB.COM, Koinex and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.