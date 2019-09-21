State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in State Street by 34.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in State Street by 1.0% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,636,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,777,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in State Street by 9.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,149,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,482,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in State Street by 2.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,087,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,361,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $86,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,670.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,375. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.45. 77,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,454. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.95.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

