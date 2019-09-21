Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.4% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.07. 9,951,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,325,273. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,565. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

