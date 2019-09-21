SRS Investment Management LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. Pinduoduo makes up 0.1% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 1,660.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,810,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309,709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,991,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,424,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 24,995.7% in the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,876,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 438.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,335,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,681 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.96. 2,804,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,643,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $36.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.32.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.