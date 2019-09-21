Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Has $13.94 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 8.7% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,707 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,473,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,699,000 after acquiring an additional 278,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.26. The stock had a trading volume of 695,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,989. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.