SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is New England Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 1.5% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $75,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.08. The stock had a trading volume of 75,073,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,606,805. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.78. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.63.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.