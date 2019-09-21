South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,304 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $32,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 25.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after purchasing an additional 204,920 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,121,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in South State by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,851,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in South State by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,668,000 after buying an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in South State by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after buying an additional 80,843 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

In related news, CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $557,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 8,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $625,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 101,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. South State Corp has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. South State had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that South State Corp will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.