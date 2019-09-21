Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Sonim Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sonim Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, National Securities raised Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SONM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,168,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,113,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,083,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,210,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.