Soma (SCT) Price Hits $0.0426 on Major Exchanges

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Soma has a market capitalization of $416,332.00 and $1.28 million worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last seven days, Soma has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Soma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002724 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00147138 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000894 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,911.57 or 0.99442206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001976 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co . Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.